MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.53 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $44.53 million and approximately $174,695.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00011301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00291658 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,811,355 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

