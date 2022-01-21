Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $61.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00008049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.20 or 0.07147641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,313.25 or 0.99937807 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 355,724,572 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.