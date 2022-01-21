Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Shares Down 4.1%

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 80,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

