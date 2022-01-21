Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.11. Mint shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 80,480 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$25.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

