Minter Network (BIP) Hits Market Cap of $15.40 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.40 million and $20,047.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00188250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00188559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,345,422,928 coins and its circulating supply is 5,140,213,361 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.