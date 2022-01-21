Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $115.05 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.34.

Specifically, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.