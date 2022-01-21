Mirror Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.57 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003838 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $108.57 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

