Mirrored Amazon Price Hits $3,033.39 on Top Exchanges (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for approximately $3,033.39 or 0.07901463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.41 or 0.07224265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.16 or 1.00018127 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063230 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,480 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

