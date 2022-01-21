Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Reaches $39.25 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $39.25 million and approximately $561,093.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $34.93 or 0.00090321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.