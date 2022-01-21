Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 5% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for $1,005.47 or 0.02600130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,860 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

