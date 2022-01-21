Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 4061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

MF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Missfresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.