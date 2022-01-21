Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $40.33 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Mithril has a total market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00300411 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

