Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

