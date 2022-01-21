Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $52,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. lowered their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

