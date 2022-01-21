Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $48.67 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $48,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 716,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,588,000 after acquiring an additional 70,879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 1,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.