Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $49,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $228.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

