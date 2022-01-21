Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.10 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $53,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

