Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.54% of A. O. Smith worth $52,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

