Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

