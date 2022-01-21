Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 42,705 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

