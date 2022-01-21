MMOCoin Price Reaches $0.0047 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $324,649.39 and approximately $120.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.