Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,696,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.07. 11,767,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

