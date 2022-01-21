Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

