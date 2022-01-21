Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

