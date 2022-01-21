Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $35,289.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00456996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “





