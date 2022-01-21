MONK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,111.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,111.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008385 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014477 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.