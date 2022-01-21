Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Moody’s worth $108,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.33. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,907. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

