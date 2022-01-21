Mooncoin (MOON) One Day Volume Reaches $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00318425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003626 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

