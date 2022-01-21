Morgan Stanley Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.70.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.14. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,551,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

