Morgan Stanley Increases Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 2,530

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,430 ($33.16) to GBX 2,530 ($34.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,700 ($36.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,615.00.

GMVHF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Entain has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

