Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

