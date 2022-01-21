Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 15,471 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. 22,565,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,909,210. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

