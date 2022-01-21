Morgan Stanley Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to “Overweight”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ISNPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.