Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.75 and traded as high as C$17.87. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 56,458 shares traded.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.75. The stock has a market cap of C$683.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

