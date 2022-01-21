Morpheus Labs Tops One Day Volume of $279,310.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $279,310.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

