Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 2.6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 13,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 112,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a market capitalization of C$157.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

