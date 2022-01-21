Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14,173.46

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £141.73 ($193.39) and traded as low as £139.30 ($190.07). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £142 ($193.75), with a volume of 1,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 74.91 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £565.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of £138.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.82) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

