Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.