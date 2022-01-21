MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Up 3.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 143,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,274,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 1,301,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

