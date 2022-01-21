Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

