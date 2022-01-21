Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

