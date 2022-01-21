Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

