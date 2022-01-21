Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,860,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

