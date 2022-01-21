Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $564,811.87

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $564,811.87 and approximately $53,039.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

