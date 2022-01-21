Namecoin Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Namecoin has a market cap of $23.67 million and $19,605.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.00879460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00267370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025003 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

