NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 3,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 649,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

