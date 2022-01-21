Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $58,891.14 and $6,411.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,051,130 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

