Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Natera were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.