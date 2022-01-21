National Bankshares Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.53. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$43.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 624.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 152.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.