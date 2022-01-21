National Bankshares Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$53.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

TSE RCH traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 142,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,551. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$35.60 and a one year high of C$49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.21.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.